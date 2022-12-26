BarnBridge Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $27.79 million and $5.23 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00020874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,808 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

