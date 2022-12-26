Basic Attention Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.39 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $277.04 million and $10.39 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
