Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

