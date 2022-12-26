Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

