Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.97. 12,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,621. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.