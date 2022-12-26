Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 166,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

