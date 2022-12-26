Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

