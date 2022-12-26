Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMD traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,276,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

