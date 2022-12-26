Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,450 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,468. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $555,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,829,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,033 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

