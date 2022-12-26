Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.4 %

ISRG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.66. 39,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

