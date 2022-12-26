Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

BIIB traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.16. 29,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,488. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.