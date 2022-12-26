Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $15,341,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,983 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

