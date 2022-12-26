Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,890 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 370,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,491,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 19,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

