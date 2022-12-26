Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459,207 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

