Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.46. 15,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

