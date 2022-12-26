Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 495,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

