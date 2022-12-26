Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,235. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

