Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading Down 0.6%

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €32.70 ($34.79) and last traded at €32.91 ($35.01). Approximately 96,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.10 ($35.21).

BC8 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.01.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

