BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.42 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $114.13 million and approximately $35.42 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $16,889.92 or 1.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00228100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,866.09516887 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,226,248.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.