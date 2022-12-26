BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.89 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $16,854.66 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and $35.44 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014074 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,866.09516887 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,226,248.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

