Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $222.93 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $12.73 or 0.00075597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $222.93 million and $2.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00237117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00055330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

