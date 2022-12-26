BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $602.86 million and $6.86 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00026105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004457 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004971 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000064 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,912,918.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

