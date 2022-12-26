BitTorrent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,648.75 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $647.55 million and $191,648.75 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $874.44 or 0.05189989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00498765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.12 or 0.29552087 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

