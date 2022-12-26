BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (ZCH) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.18 on January 3rd

BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (TSE:ZCH – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

TSE:ZCH opened at C$14.83 on Monday. BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$20.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.69.

