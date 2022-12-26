BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $287.87 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $242.62 or 0.01440453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and approximately $287.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,639 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
