BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $287.87 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $242.62 or 0.01440453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and approximately $287.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,639 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

