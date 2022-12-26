BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Tops $272.24 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $242.67 or 0.01440272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.82 billion and approximately $272.24 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,605 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,733.5682672 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 243.69823899 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $313,737,765.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
