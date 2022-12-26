Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

