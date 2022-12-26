Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Up 2.6%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69). 43,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 379,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.65).

Boku Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Boku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.