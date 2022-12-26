Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $139.21 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,956.0867938 with 161,019,952.23169622 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.82134755 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,246,030.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

