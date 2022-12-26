Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Head to Head Survey

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Borr Drilling and Sauer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -87.18% -21.92% -5.97% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Sauer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million 3.05 -$193.00 million ($2.08) -2.36 Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 23 jack-up drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

