Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $13.31

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Up 0.8 %

FTCH opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

