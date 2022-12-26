Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $135.29

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Air Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $5,153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.