Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) PT at C$43.91

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

JWEL stock opened at C$35.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.95. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$31.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

