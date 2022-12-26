Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) PT at C$43.91

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.91.
JWEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 0.1 %
JWEL stock opened at C$35.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.95. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$31.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.