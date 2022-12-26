Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.45. 27,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $164.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,846,823 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

