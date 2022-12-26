Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Down 0.8%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Further Reading

