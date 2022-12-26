Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

CALX opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after acquiring an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,130,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,879,000 after buying an additional 90,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

