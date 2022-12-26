Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
