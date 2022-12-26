Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Price Target Increased to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Canadian General Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

CGI opened at C$32.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$680.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. Canadian General Investments has a 52 week low of C$28.21 and a 52 week high of C$44.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.34.

Canadian General Investments Cuts Dividend

About Canadian General Investments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.