Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.77.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CM opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.