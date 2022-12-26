Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. 35,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
Cara Operations Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.72.
Cara Operations Company Profile
Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.
Featured Stories
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.