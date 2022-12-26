Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $9.09 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.09 billion and approximately $149.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.21 or 0.07230408 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030693 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00068890 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054129 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008022 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022726 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001549 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,613,784 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
