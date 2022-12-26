CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.