CEEK VR Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $61.65 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07693438 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,266,322.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

