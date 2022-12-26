Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Chain has a total market capitalization of $344.68 million and $8.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

