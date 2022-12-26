Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $340.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00.

CHTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $491.00.

Shares of CHTR opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $669.86.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

