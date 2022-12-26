China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
