Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,687 shares of company stock worth $1,484,469. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.