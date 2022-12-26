Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

