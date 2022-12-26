Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of CHT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
