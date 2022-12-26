Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,332 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

