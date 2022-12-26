Comparing Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 14.07 -$20.55 million ($0.81) -29.54 Vivos $10,000.00 1,807.99 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts.

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Vivos.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -35.87% -51.67% -26.91% Vivos N/A N/A -127.49%

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.